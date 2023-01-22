Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 2.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $33,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo by 77.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,869,000 after buying an additional 366,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 242,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3,182.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.56) to GBX 2,750 ($33.56) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.08) to GBX 4,500 ($54.91) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,113.33.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $185.96. 450,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,859. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.85.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

