Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 7,665 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $20,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. 2,412,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,800. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $53.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

Several research firms have commented on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

