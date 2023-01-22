Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Goodness Growth Price Performance

Shares of GDNSF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,174. Goodness Growth has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Goodness Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Goodness Growth

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

