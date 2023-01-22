Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Shares of GLAPF remained flat at $12.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $14.99.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Glanbia in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
