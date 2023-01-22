GICTrade (GICT) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $95.84 million and approximately $28,847.81 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00004234 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GICTrade has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GICTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00413049 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,683.38 or 0.28992976 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00641948 BTC.

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.9615915 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,112.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GICTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GICTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.