Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $655,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

