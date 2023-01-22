Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Acquires New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of USB opened at $46.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

