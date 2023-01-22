FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Short Interest Update

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
FREYR Battery Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of FREY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,859. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FREY. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 61,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $3,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.
About FREYR Battery
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.