FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Short Interest Update

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

FREYR Battery Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of FREY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,859. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FREY. Cowen started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FREY. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 61,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $3,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

