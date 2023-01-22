Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of FBRT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. 231,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,587. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 58.30, a current ratio of 58.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $16.20.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -41.89%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 333.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after buying an additional 1,684,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,061 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,855,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
