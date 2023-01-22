Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,772 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

F stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

