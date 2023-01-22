First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 979,951 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 979,951 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Marathon Petroleum worth $156,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.0 %

MPC opened at $125.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day moving average is $105.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $67.49 and a 1-year high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

