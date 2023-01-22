First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 91,083 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,083 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Morgan Stanley worth $201,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock worth $29,085,716. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $96.24 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.99.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

