First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,205,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,224 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $142,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.35 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

