First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,787 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $209,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after buying an additional 612,854 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,497,000 after buying an additional 534,698 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MCD opened at $268.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

