First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $116.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $116,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% in the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $227.02 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.74.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

