Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Reaches $227.78 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001214 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $227.78 million and approximately $62.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00079788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00058988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00025272 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.