EULAV Asset Management Sells 5,029 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 615,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.03.

UBER opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

