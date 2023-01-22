EULAV Asset Management Has $67.73 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 3.0% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Cintas worth $67,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cintas by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Cintas by 726.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 87,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $436.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.87. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

