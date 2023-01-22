EULAV Asset Management Has $28.17 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Gartner comprises 1.2% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.13% of Gartner worth $28,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Gartner by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 170,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,158,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,626,096.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $19,264,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,626,096.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,264,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $332.96 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.