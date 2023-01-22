Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $110.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

