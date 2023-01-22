ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $123.63 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00049380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029662 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004336 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00227161 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002849 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00901647 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $128.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.