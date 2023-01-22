EOS (EOS) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, EOS has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00004829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $178.58 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010456 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00020770 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004934 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004025 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003886 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001391 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,080,544,390 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,558,608 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
