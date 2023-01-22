Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Tops $163,029.06

Energi (NRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.29 million and $163,029.06 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00079788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00058988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00025272 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,449,038 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.