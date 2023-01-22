Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,391,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,607. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The stock has a market cap of $328.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.