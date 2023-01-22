Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 305.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,819,000 after purchasing an additional 373,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,937 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.07. 5,391,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,607. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.19. The company has a market cap of $328.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,422,714,835.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

