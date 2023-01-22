DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after acquiring an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,954,000 after acquiring an additional 63,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

DD opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

