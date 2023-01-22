DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.4 days.
DSV A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVF traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 431. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.92. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $107.67 and a fifty-two week high of $214.61.
About DSV A/S
