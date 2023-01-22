DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.4 days.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVF traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 431. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.92. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $107.67 and a fifty-two week high of $214.61.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

