DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 42,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

DLH Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.40. 22,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.44. DLH has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 5.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DLH by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 49,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

