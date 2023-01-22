DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 42,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
DLH Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.40. 22,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.44. DLH has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $19.74.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 5.89%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
