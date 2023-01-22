Delphi Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,996 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the period. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust accounts for 0.3% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 318,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,885. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.