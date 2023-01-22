Delphi Financial Group Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,417 shares during the quarter. New York Mortgage Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYMT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 1,312,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,011. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on NYMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

