Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 18,511 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises 1.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.9 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $75.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

