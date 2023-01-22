Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 196.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 111,350 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

