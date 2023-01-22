Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $11.14 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.14.
Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
