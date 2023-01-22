Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Up 1.8 %

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.07.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.