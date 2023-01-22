Cypress Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,741 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,187,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $220.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.61.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

