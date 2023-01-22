Cypress Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $100.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

