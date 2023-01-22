CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.02. The company has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

