Creative Planning Has $17.37 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Chubb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $220.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.75. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $230.27. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
