Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $410.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.74. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

