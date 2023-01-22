Contrasting Vital Energy (VTLE) and Its Rivals

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) is one of 272 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vital Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy’s rivals have a beta of -13.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,403% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vital Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.39 billion $145.01 million 1.24 Vital Energy Competitors $9.39 billion $750.73 million 4.69

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vital Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 35.99% 55.37% 13.23% Vital Energy Competitors 3.30% 150.59% 12.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vital Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Energy Competitors 1653 9522 14923 433 2.53

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 30.68%. Given Vital Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Vital Energy rivals beat Vital Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

