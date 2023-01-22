ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $121.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.86. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

