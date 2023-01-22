Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,259 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

