Coastline Trust Co Sells 2,670 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 415.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $342.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.91 and a 200 day moving average of $259.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $458.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.84.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

