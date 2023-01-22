Coastline Trust Co Sells 11,995 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Insider Activity

3M Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $176.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

