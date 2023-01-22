Citizens Business Bank Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 227,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,470,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 34.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 79,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 25.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 414,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,112,000 after buying an additional 83,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 26.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average is $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.74.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

