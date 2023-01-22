Citizens Business Bank Buys New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

BAC stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

