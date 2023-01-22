Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 475,403 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,403 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.08. 1,540,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

