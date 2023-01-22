Cidel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,248. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24.

