Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,934 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CMS Energy worth $25,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,418,000. State Street Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CMS Energy by 1,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in CMS Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,344,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,735,000 after acquiring an additional 926,658 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,015. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.