CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.24. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

